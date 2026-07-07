Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.89. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $271.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says RTX has outperformed its industry over the past year, citing a roughly 36.6% rally, fresh defense contract wins, aerospace milestones, and solid liquidity as reasons investors continue to view the stock as a long-term growth name. Article Title

Recent commentary says RTX has outperformed its industry over the past year, citing a roughly 36.6% rally, fresh defense contract wins, aerospace milestones, and solid liquidity as reasons investors continue to view the stock as a long-term growth name. Positive Sentiment: Another market update repeated that RTX continues to outperform the broader aerospace group, reinforcing the bullish view that strong defense exposure and execution are supporting the shares. Article Title

Another market update repeated that RTX continues to outperform the broader aerospace group, reinforcing the bullish view that strong defense exposure and execution are supporting the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s RTX-branded graphics cards and new gaming PCs, but these stories are about consumer GPUs and PC hardware, not RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business. Article Title

Several headlines referenced “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s RTX-branded graphics cards and new gaming PCs, but these stories are about consumer GPUs and PC hardware, not RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles about the Nvidia RTX 3060 returning at its original price and RTX 5070 laptop/desktop products are not directly relevant to RTX Corporation’s fundamentals or earnings outlook. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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