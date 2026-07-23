B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys Shares of 6,266 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $422.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Article Title

TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Article Title

The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Article Title

TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Article Title

Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Article Title

Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also suggests TSMC cannot make chips fast enough to fully satisfy demand, raising concerns that rivals may capture some share while the company works through capacity constraints. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here