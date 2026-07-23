B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 6,479 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $331.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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