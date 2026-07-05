Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,707 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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