Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,783,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company's stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.5% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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