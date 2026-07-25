Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,202 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:LYB opened at $60.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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