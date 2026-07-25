Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Celsius makes up about 2.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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