Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,077 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 10.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,346,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,424,000 after buying an additional 1,287,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,345.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,310 shares of the company's stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 241,370 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5,887.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 115,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.50.

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Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.Resideo Technologies's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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