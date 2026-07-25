Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Celanese comprises about 1.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.94.

View Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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