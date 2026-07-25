Beaconlight Capital LLC Raises Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,589 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 3.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Natera were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. This trade represents a 79.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 134,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,074.70. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $261.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.61. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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