Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 28,922 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 28,922 shares during the quarter. Sandisk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,087.24.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines