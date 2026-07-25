Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 4.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 174.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $636,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after acquiring an additional 686,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock worth $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 484,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $244.52 and its 200-day moving average is $242.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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