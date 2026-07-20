Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,534 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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