Bearing Point Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,095 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 32.8%

DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $429.15. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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