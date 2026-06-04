Bearing Point Capital LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bearing Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.23.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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