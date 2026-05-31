Bearing Point Capital LLC Sells 13,359 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Bearing Point Capital LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,412,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $422,241,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $281,351,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $246,625,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $706,078,000 after buying an additional 574,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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