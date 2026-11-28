Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,040,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,573,000. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock makes up 4.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.74% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $75,735,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. SMA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.72.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE SUNB opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a drop from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, residential, and public-sector markets. Its offerings include general tools and equipment as well as specialized solutions for projects that require equipment temporarily. The company rents equipment for applications such as aerial work, earthmoving, material handling, power generation, climate control, and fluid management. It also provides services including equipment delivery, setup, maintenance, and support, helping customers manage projects without purchasing all the equipment they need.

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