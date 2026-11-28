Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,669 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 460,184 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International makes up 3.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Somnigroup International worth $181,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 168.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

SGI opened at $64.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 2.90 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $102.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Somnigroup International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International is a global bedding company that designs, manufactures, markets and distributes mattresses, bed frames, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep products. Its portfolio includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and it sells through retailers, its own stores and direct-to-consumer channels. The company also operates Mattress Firm, a mattress retailer with stores and online sales in the United States. Its products and retail operations serve customers in the U.S. and international markets.

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