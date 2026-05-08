Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX is Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s 10th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Key Headlines Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: BDX beat consensus on revenue and EPS (reported $4.71B revenue and $2.90 EPS vs. estimates of $4.67B and $2.77) — a core catalyst for the rally. Q2 Press Release

Q2 results: BDX beat consensus on revenue and EPS (reported $4.71B revenue and $2.90 EPS vs. estimates of $4.67B and $2.77) — a core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.52–$12.72 (above consensus) — management lifted the profit outlook on strength in drug‑delivery devices and improved margins. Reuters: Profit Forecast Raise

Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.52–$12.72 (above consensus) — management lifted the profit outlook on strength in drug‑delivery devices and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns & balance‑sheet moves: executed a $2.0B accelerated share‑repurchase and retired ~$2.1B of debt — boosts near‑term EPS and reduces leverage. PR Newswire: Q2 Results

Shareholder returns & balance‑sheet moves: executed a $2.0B accelerated share‑repurchase and retired ~$2.1B of debt — boosts near‑term EPS and reduces leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership: named Vitor Roque as CFO — could strengthen financial execution, but impact will be seen over time. PR Newswire: CFO Appointment

Leadership: named Vitor Roque as CFO — could strengthen financial execution, but impact will be seen over time. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mix: company reaffirmed low‑single‑digit revenue growth while increasing EPS guidance — positive for profitability but signals revenue growth remains modest. MSN: Guidance Update

Guidance mix: company reaffirmed low‑single‑digit revenue growth while increasing EPS guidance — positive for profitability but signals revenue growth remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity suggests traders expect heightened near‑term volatility — watch implied vol and flows for short‑term movement. Zacks: Options Market

Options activity suggests traders expect heightened near‑term volatility — watch implied vol and flows for short‑term movement. Negative Sentiment: Year‑over‑year EPS is down (from $3.35 a year ago to $2.90), and revenue growth is modest — a reminder that upside is being driven by margin improvement, buybacks and cost actions rather than a surge in top‑line growth. MarketBeat: Earnings Recap

Year‑over‑year EPS is down (from $3.35 a year ago to $2.90), and revenue growth is modest — a reminder that upside is being driven by margin improvement, buybacks and cost actions rather than a surge in top‑line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term initiatives (e.g., AI/connected devices pilot with Wellstar) are in early stages — positive strategically but unlikely to drive immediate revenue. Yahoo: AI Partnership

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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