Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BDX opened at $158.10 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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