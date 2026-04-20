Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BDX opened at $158.32 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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