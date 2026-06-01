Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0%

BDX stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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