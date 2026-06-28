Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 60,353 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 75,022 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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