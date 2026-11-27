Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 350,466 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 2.7% of Bellevue Group AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.47% of Vaxcyte worth $132,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jim Wassil sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $1,561,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,615,031.90. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,648,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,576.40. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock worth $5,185,985. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to prevent bacterial infectious diseases. Its research focuses on conjugate vaccines, which link bacterial sugars to carrier proteins to help generate an immune response. The company's pipeline includes VAX-24 and VAX-31, investigational pneumococcal vaccines designed to protect against a broad range of strains, as well as VAX-A1, a candidate targeting Group A Streptococcus. Vaxcyte has no approved commercial vaccines; its programs remain under development.

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