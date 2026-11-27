Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidFirst Bank lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 131,700.0% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 84,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $17,900,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $197.47.

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Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas Polen, Jr. sold 2,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $628,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,230. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock worth $657,549. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $140.11 and a 52-week high of $222.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 101.45%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buy back 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company, commonly known as BD, is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products used by health care providers, laboratories and researchers. Founded in 1897, the company has a long history of supplying medical devices and diagnostic tools. BD's offerings include needles, syringes and other injection and infusion products; systems for collecting and processing blood samples; diagnostic instruments and tests; and technologies used in medication delivery and infection prevention.

Further Reading

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