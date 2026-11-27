Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) by 9,112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,730 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 245,041 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Bellevue Group AG's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,458 shares of the company's stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,059,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $295.00 to $273.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $2,086,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $260.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $259.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.73% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for central nervous system disorders. The company is headquartered in New York and is led by founder, chairman and chief executive officer Herriot Tabuteau. Its marketed products include Auvelity, an oral treatment for major depressive disorder in adults, and Sunosi, which is used to improve wakefulness in adults with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

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