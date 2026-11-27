Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,366 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 83,095 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG's holdings in Stryker were worth $51,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,284,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $707,212,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $681,581,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $323,035,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Stryker from $403.00 to $353.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $343.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.19, for a total value of $1,999,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,368.58. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.32, for a total value of $178,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,701,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,491,315. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

SYK stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $298.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $389.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company founded in 1941 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Homer Stryker and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It develops and manufactures products and services used by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The company's offerings include orthopedic implants for joint replacement and trauma care; surgical equipment and technologies, including endoscopy and navigation systems; and products for neurotechnology and neurovascular procedures. Stryker also makes patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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