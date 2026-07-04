BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 154.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,048 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 269,644 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.38% of BellRing Brands worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.47.

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Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. BellRing Brands's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

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