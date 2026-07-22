Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,039 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Viking by 19,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $105.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: VIK was highlighted in a Zacks article comparing it with Expedia as a value stock, which can draw investor attention to Viking as a reasonably priced name in leisure and recreation services. Article Title

VIK was highlighted in a Zacks article comparing it with Expedia as a value stock, which can draw investor attention to Viking as a reasonably priced name in leisure and recreation services. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece named Viking Holdings among five consumer discretionary picks after U.S. consumer sentiment reached a five-month high, reinforcing the idea that demand for travel and leisure spending may stay healthy. Article Title

Another Zacks piece named Viking Holdings among five consumer discretionary picks after U.S. consumer sentiment reached a five-month high, reinforcing the idea that demand for travel and leisure spending may stay healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mentioning “Viking” were about NASA’s Viking Mars missions and do not appear related to Viking Holdings, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

Several articles mentioning “Viking” were about NASA’s Viking Mars missions and do not appear related to Viking Holdings, so they are unlikely to affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Other items referencing shipping stocks were broad market lists and did not provide company-specific catalysts for VIK.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166 over the last ninety days.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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