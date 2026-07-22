Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.1%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $759.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.00 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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