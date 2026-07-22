Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,585.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,383.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $702.32 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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