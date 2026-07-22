Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $266.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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