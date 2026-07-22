Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,250 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 233,183 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Intel by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 577,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 387,386 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 8.6%

Intel stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research raised their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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