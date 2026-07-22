Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum.

Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors.

The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors. Positive Sentiment: Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers.

Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns.

Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also announced a proposed preferred stock offering, which is a capital-markets activity that may be viewed as routine funding management rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,084.66 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.88 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,040.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 67.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,978. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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