Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its NVIDIA collaboration and plans to deploy a next-generation DGX SuperPOD AI system to speed drug discovery, a potentially positive long-term productivity and innovation catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its NVIDIA collaboration and plans to deploy a next-generation DGX SuperPOD AI system to speed drug discovery, a potentially positive long-term productivity and innovation catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will be the first life sciences firm to buy NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD based on Vera Rubin systems, highlighting an aggressive push into advanced AI infrastructure for drug development. Article Title

The company said it will be the first life sciences firm to buy NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD based on Vera Rubin systems, highlighting an aggressive push into advanced AI infrastructure for drug development. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers is also being viewed as a peer in next-generation cancer treatment innovation, with its bispecific antibody work alongside BioNTech mentioned in coverage of therapies that could help replace older blockbuster drugs over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is also being viewed as a peer in next-generation cancer treatment innovation, with its bispecific antibody work alongside BioNTech mentioned in coverage of therapies that could help replace older blockbuster drugs over time. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks traded lower late Monday afternoon, which could have offset some of the positive company-specific momentum in BMY. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2%

BMY stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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