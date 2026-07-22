Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,940 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,950 shares of the company's stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 169.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CAH opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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