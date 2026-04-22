Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,485 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $100.83 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $204.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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