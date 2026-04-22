Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.4% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.35.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 2.4%

BA opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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