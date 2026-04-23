Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $921.01 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $964.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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