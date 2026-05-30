Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.7%

GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $996.99 and its 200 day moving average is $806.32.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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