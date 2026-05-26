Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,841 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3%

BHE opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 71.58%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the sale, the director owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. The trade was a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock worth $4,493,181. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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