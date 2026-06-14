Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,698 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

BHE opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO David Moezidis sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,094,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,839.48. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,070,744.38. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Benchmark Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Benchmark Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Benchmark Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here