Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903,016 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.74% of Benchmark Electronics worth $209,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.2%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.Benchmark Electronics's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $50,090.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,858,594.76. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,534 shares of company stock worth $618,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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