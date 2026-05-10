Bensler LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,191,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Cencora by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 40.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company's stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.42.

View Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:COR opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cencora

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff.

Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Cencora NYSE Composite Reset Sparks Valuation Debate

Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Is Cencora (COR) Prioritizing Margin Expansion Over Growth With Its Raised EPS Outlook and Buybacks?

Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Cencora NYSE: COR reports sales below analyst estimates in Q1 CY2026 earnings

The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud investigation announcement could add overhang and legal-risk concerns, potentially worsening sentiment until more details are known. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Cencora, Inc. (COR) Announced

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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