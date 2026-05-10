Bensler LLC Sells 50,107 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bensler LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 50,107 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:CMG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.03.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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