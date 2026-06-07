BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC Position Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113,866 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.66% of BeOne Medicines worth $1,553,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $411.00) on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONC

Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

In other BeOne Medicines news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $103,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $31,382.72. The trade was a 76.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Margaret Dugan sold 212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $65,635.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $505,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 3.5%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $239.25 and a 12 month high of $385.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $301.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.87.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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