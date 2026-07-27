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Berkley W R Corp Has $29.65 Million Stock Holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,532 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for 1.6% of Berkley W R Corp's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 6.32% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company's stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSC

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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