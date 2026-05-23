Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 497,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,790 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Celestica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $367.81 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average of $317.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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