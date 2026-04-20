Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $278.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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