Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 273.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,451.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,236 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 52,163 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,898 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Recent NVIDIA Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Article: Not a Bubble: 2 Numbers That Show Nvidia’s Demand Is Real

NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Article: S&P places NVIDIA rating on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KGI Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

See Also

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